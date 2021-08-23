Blanket Jackson, Michael Jackson’s youngest son, has filed a lawsuit against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. The 22-year-old is suing the matriarch for a legal injunction. In his request, Blanket wants the court to prevent Katherine from using his father’s estate to fund a previous lawsuit.

An injunction, according to Justia, is a writ or decree compelling someone to abstain from doing something specific. It can be granted by a judge of that court or by the court where the case is filed, and if a judge grants it, it can be enforced as a court order.

The court case documented a smooth relationship between Blanket and his grandmother. The objections on Monday bring to light a recent disagreement between the two. Previously, both Katherine and Blanket opposed co-executors John Branca and John McClain selling off a large portion of MJ’s catalog. Katherine previously told a court her son would never want his catalog sold.

Her memory of MJ is that he called his music “his lifeline.” In court, Blanket and Katherine argued against any transactions involving the King of Pop’s music. The court ultimately ruled against them and favored the executives’ arguments.

Katherine filed an appeal against the ruling in December and allegedly requested the estate to fund her legal expenses and the costs of her objection-related legal representation. As one of MJ’s heirs, Blanket fiercely opposed her decision. According to TMZ, Blanket explains in documents that the appeal has a slim chance of winning. Additionally, he says he doesn’t think continuing the fight will benefit the trust’s beneficiaries — so he does not want the estate to pay for it — which Katherine plans to use.

According to Radar Online, the pop star’s executors gave his mother a “family allowance” of about $1 million in 2020, which she used to pay different legal fees. Furthermore, the executors paid for the house she resides in, and Katherine was given an additional $800,000 to renovate her property in Calabasas. Meanwhile, the executors are still fighting over the $600 million sale of Michael Jackson’s music collection in court.

The youngest of MJ’s kids allegedly wants his inheritance left alone — and not drained by legal proceedings. Blanket is motivated by learning Katherine receives a seven-figure allowance. He would much rather have his grandmother use her funds.

“It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme long shot,” wrote lawyers for Blanket, Billboard reported. “Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs.”

Sony Music Group completed a deal to purchase half of Michael Jackson’s catalog in February. The sale valued his “music assets somewhere above $1.2 billion.” Jackson’s masters and publishing are worth $600 million.