Modere, a multi-level marketing (MLM) wellness and personal care company, has announced that it is shutting down after 23 years in business.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the company said in a statement, per Business For Home. “We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story. From all of us at Modere — thank you. It’s been an honor.”

What is Modere, the company shutting down after 23 years in business?

Founded in the U.S., Modere became known for selling personal care and beauty products worldwide, per The U.S. Sun. The company sold more than 3 million products globally, promoting its offerings as natural and free from harmful ingredients such as parabens.

Its product line included household and personal care items, ranging from laundry detergent to body wash. Modere also offered wellness supplements, including sleep aids, weight loss pills and other health-focused remedies.

In September, the company highlighted one of its latest dietary supplements, Curb, which it said was formulated to help with appetite suppression.

“Our commitment to helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives is unwavering,” Modere’s president said after the launch of Curb, The U.S. Sun reported. “We are confident that these formulas will help customers around the world achieve their overall wellness goals, while driving growth for Modere.”

What are the challenges Modere faced in recent years?

BehindMLM reported that Modere was owned by private equity firm Z Capital Partners and was once led by Robert Conlee. In 2018, Asma Ishaq took over leadership but later left the company. Nate Frazier stepped in after Ishaq’s departure and was named president, COO and executive chairman in 2023.

Frazier’s appointment came after the company terminated its top distributor, Justin Prince. Modere later filed a lawsuit against Prince, alleging that he “sabotaged and crippled” the company that same year.

While legal battles unfolded, the company also experienced the departure of more top distributors. These setbacks eventually brought the business to a breaking point, leaving Modere unable to continue operations.