Mohsen Mahdawi, a green card holder, was born in a refugee camp in the West Bank, moved to the U.S. in 2014, and has held permanent resident status since 2015. He was taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security during his naturalization interview in Colchester, Vermont, his attorney, Luna Droubi, said in the filing, according to NBC News and BBC.

Mahdawi’s lawyer said his arrest was ‘unconstitutional’

Droubi said Mahdawi’s arrest is a “direct retaliation” for his participation in campus protests against the Israel-Gaza war. His detainment is the latest crackdown on immigration, as ICE has taken other international students into custody in recent weeks over pro-Palestine demonstrations.

“His detention is an attempt to silence those who speak out against the atrocities in Gaza. It is also unconstitutional,” she said in a statement obtained by BBC.