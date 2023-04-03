Mo’Nique and her eldest son, Shalon Jackson, have been estranged for some time. He recently publicly apologized to her for comments he made during their 2024 feud.
Jackson, 35, shared a nearly five-minute TikTok video addressing the remarks he made about the comedian and reflecting on how she and their family have embraced him during their long-awaited reconciliation.
“I’m gonna start this off by showing my gratitude towards my family. The amount of patience and grace that they have all showed me, especially during times where I did not deserve it. It is appreciated more than I can ever express in words,” Jackson began in the clip.
Mo'Nique’s son records a video apologizing to his mother, Mo'Nique, for going off on her in a series of videos back in 2024, and calls his actions a betrayal to the family, admitting that he had a mental health condition at the time.
What did Shalon Jackson say about Mo’Nique?
Jackson then spoke about the scathing videos he shared one year ago in response to comments his mother made about him.
“Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family, and I have to take full accountability for it,” Jackson said. “Why I shared the videos and how I was feeling at the time when I made them is irrelevant. I made them, and I shouldn’t have. Period. My family did not deserve the backlash that they received from what I said.”
‘Taking accountability can be hard‘
Jackson then stated that the videos he shared on social media came off as “self-righteous,” but “my mother and Sidney [Hicks] were very justified in addressing my mental health condition at the time; I just simply did not like it.”
“Taking accountability can be hard if I allow it to be. Bottom line: I was wrong, and I shouldn’t have said any of what I said. I should’ve kept my mouth shut and called my mother.”
He continued, “Having that family discussion was hard, and it felt like I spiritually got jumped, but at the end of the ass whooping, my family did pick me up and give me a hug.”
Shalom Jackson and Mo’Nique seem to have a better relationship now
Jackson then opened up about the Baltimore native’s love and how family is important to her: “The love my mother has for her family and the way she loves life is a testament to her husband. It’s a very humbling experience when your little brothers have a valid reason to wanna punch their older brother in the face.”
During the video, Jackson admitted that his younger brothers were the main reason why he decided to reconcile with Mo’Nique and his family in person. On Thursday, she shared a photo of herself and Jackson smiling and embracing each other.
“GRATEFUL!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL!!!“ she wrote in the post’s caption.
Why did Shalom Jackson make the videos?
Jackson’s apology came over a year after he made those videos in response to the remarks Mo’Nique said about him during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in February 2024, according to The Grio.
“I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie. Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other,“ he said at the time.
“We are separate as she put it because she doesn’t care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son,“ he added.