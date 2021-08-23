A Morehouse College graduate faces deportation after a routine traffic stop led to his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and the HBCU community has come to his aid.

Alex Maganda is being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, following a traffic violation.

His arrest has sparked a wave of support from the HBCU community, with alums and influencers rallying to highlight his case. Maganda, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 5, was a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. However, his DACA status recently expired.

His girlfriend, Maszoliin Spencer, expressed concerns about his future to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying, “This man has been here since 2000. It’s 2025 and he’s 30 years old and has this huge community. He doesn’t know anyone [in Mexico]. He’s from there, but he doesn’t know anything. This country shaped him.”

Carrie Nguyen, Maganda’s attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution her client has a good chance of being released on immigration bond.

“He graduated high school, had a very accomplished football career, went to Morehouse, has a good job, he pays his taxes, he has a U.S. citizen girlfriend,” Nguyen said, adding, “Did he make a mistake? Absolutely. But who hasn’t? He’s not a danger to the community and he’s not a flight risk because there are ways for him to obtain his residency down the road.”

HBCU students and alums come together

Capital B and Black Enterprise have reported on how social media has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about Maganda’s situation.

Fellow Morehouse alum JaMarcus Toomer and Spelman College graduate Lynae Vanee have used their platforms to highlight his case.

Vanee shared, “I am reaching out with an urgent plea for assistance regarding our brother, friend, and classmate, Alex Maganda, a member of the Class of 2018, who has recently been detained by ICE.”

Toomer echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of solidarity within the HBCU community. The hashtag #FreeAlexMaganda has gained traction, with supporters calling for action to prevent his deportation.

According to Spencer, Maganda has felt comforted by the outpouring of support from his HBCU peers.

“I don’t feel alone, he doesn’t feel alone, his family doesn’t feel alone,” Spencer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If we can get him home that would be the biggest blessing.”