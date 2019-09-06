Morehouse College’s football program, currently playing in Division II, appears to be thinking about moving up to Division I. Head coach Terance Mathis hinted at the possibility during a press conference at the HBCU NY Classic press conference as he was asked if the team is preparing to move up to Division 1.
“Yes, there has been talk about moving up, and we’re preparing ourselves for that. If that is the future of this program, we’ll be ready when it happens,” Mathis told reporters, per HBCU Gameday.
Fans are already thrilled with the idea of an Atlanta HBCU playing in Division 1.
A D1 Atlanta HBCU is gold. Y’all don’t think Morehouse will be competitive when it’s in an area that has some of the best high school football, basketball and baseball programs in the country.
— Jay Beezy (@westhell4life) February 1, 2024
Although Mathis’ statement sparked excitement among the supporters, the head coach remains focused on the team’s progress.
“These young men, they play for each other. They run through fire for each other. They won’t quit, no matter the score,” Mathis said. “They truly love each other, and we talk about loving and trusting each other.”
Morehouse could join the MEAC if it moves up to Division, possibly rekindling its Black Ivy League rivalry with Howard University. However, Mathis emphasizes the importance of working in unity to strengthen the program.
“We always talk about being one body. If someone in that body isn’t on the same page, we won’t succeed,” he said. “Everyone has to speak the same language, move in the same direction, and work together for this to be successful.”
He added, “My job is to make this program better for the future, and if moving to Division 1 is part of that, we’ll be ready.”
On Saturday, Morehouse faced off against Howard University in the third annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to NBC Sports, fans from all 107 HBCUs were expected to attend.