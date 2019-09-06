Morehouse College’s football program, currently playing in Division II, appears to be thinking about moving up to Division I. Head coach Terance Mathis hinted at the possibility during a press conference at the HBCU NY Classic press conference as he was asked if the team is preparing to move up to Division 1.

“Yes, there has been talk about moving up, and we’re preparing ourselves for that. If that is the future of this program, we’ll be ready when it happens,” Mathis told reporters, per HBCU Gameday.