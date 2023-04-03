HBCUs generate a whopping $16.5 billion per year in national economic impact, according to the report. On top of that, they’ve helped create 136,048 jobs, a number that exceeds companies like Dell and Intel. The report likened that figure to companies featured in the Fortune 50. The report notes that each $1 million that’s spent by an HBCU and its students leads to 12 jobs.

“HBCUs are big players economically for the local, city and region where they’re located, as well as the state and collectively throughout the country, when you can showcase the total economic impact of an institution, when you can showcase the lifetime earnings of one class per institution,” Lodriguez Murray, the senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF, told The Hill. “When you can showcase the total number of jobs that are impacted per institution, you no longer are looking at these institutions in an anecdotal way, but as economic engines.”