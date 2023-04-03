“When you talk about the history of two of the greatest institutions, Tuskegee University and Morehouse College, because of the contribution they made to society, now we get a chance to be a part of the celebration with the NBA,” Tuskegee’s athletics director Reginald Ruffin said, according to Andscape. “It’s always a competition. We did what we needed to do footballwise. So now we’re coming up on basketball, and we’re keeping the same energy.”

Morehouse and Tuskegee will each receive $100,000 from the NBA and league partners to support academic resources, athletics and wellness services. Undergraduate and graduate students will also be able to enroll in the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program, which focuses on opportunities in basketball operations.