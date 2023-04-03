“It’s always a special feeling when goals and aspirations manifest into reality, a feeling that words can’t always capture. I still remember my first day starting at the Rugby store in Georgetown when I was 16 years old,” Jeter said in a news release.

Jeter graduated from Morehouse College in 2013. He launched his career at Ralph Lauren as an intern and then became a design associate. During the summer of 2020, as the country experienced some of the largest protests in support of George Floyd, Ralph Lauren himself spoke to Jeter. He asked how he felt about his place at the company. Jeter answered honestly, saying that he thought it was “going to remain all-white.”