As the 2024 USAG All-Around National Gymnastics Champion, Morgan Price of Fisk University has added another first to her impressive resume.

Per Fisk Athletics’ website, Price is the first gymnast inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. With over 500 inductees to date, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame now proudly recognizes gymnastics as an honorable sport.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame,” Price, who’s 19 years old, said in a press release. “Sports and gymnastics are an essential part of my wellness commitment. It gives me a chance to speak about the importance of movement while being a role model for young girls who share my dream of success in gymnastics.”

This weekend, Price will return to Nashville for her junior year and third season with Fisk University Gymnastics. Besides her two-time First Team All-American status, Price is the USAG All-Around National Champion. According to ABC, Price made history as the first HBCU gymnast to win a national title in April.

“It felt really amazing,” Price told ABC News. “I’m very honored to be on such an amazing team, being part of the first ever HBCU gymnastics team and being the first HBCU gymnast to win [an] all-around national title. It really means everything to me.”

Additionally, with head coach Tarver leading the program, Fisk University became the first HBCU to launch a gymnastics program in 2022. Tarver’s legendary career kicked off in 1989 when she won the NCAA all-around title as the first Black gymnast.