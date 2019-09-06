Kenan Thompson was taken aback by Morgan Wallen’s behavior on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Thompson said he’s not sure why Wallen walked off the SNL stage over the weekend.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that,” Thompson told EW. “I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

What happened to Morgan Wallen on ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Wallen, who appeared as a guest on the March 29 episode of SNL and performed two songs, abruptly walked off the stage at the end of the show. The country singer’s exit was a shock for Thompson and his colleagues, who normally send off their guests with hugs at the end of the show while the credits roll.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

“You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping,” Thompson said. “I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.”

He added, “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

Adding to the bizarre night, Wallen went to social media after leaving the show and posted a photo of a private jet along with a caption that read, “Get me to God’s country.”

“The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say?” Thompson said. “You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week. We will be fine.”

Why did Morgan Wallen Walk Off ‘Saturday Night Live’?

According to Variety, sources closes to Wallen said the country singer didn’t have any issues with the show and had a good time while filming. One guest who was in attendance for the dress rehearsal said Wallen also walked off at that time.

Thompson said Prince did something similar when he was a guest on SNL, but the cast wasn’t surprised at that time because “Prince was notoriously kind of standoffish.”

“Saturday I guess it was just different because it just felt so abrupt,” Thompson said, per EW. “And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible. You know what I’m saying? It was a pretty visible thing.”