Though her 2022 single “Hrs and Hrs” garnered her global attention as a solo artist, Muni Long has been booked and busy for over a decade, earning songwriting credits for artists like Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Madonna under her real name, Priscilla Renea.

With “Hrs and Hrs” seemingly becoming every couple’s dedicated song, it’s easy to wonder just who Long was singing to on the romantic tune. Married since 2014, she and husband Raysean Hairston boast a decade-long romance, co-founding their very own record label, Supergiant Records. Here’s what we know about the power couple.

Who is Muni Long’s Husband, Raysean Hairston?

Born and raised in Fayetteville, N.C., Raysean started out with a promising career in sports, playing basketball for the Lees-McRae’s Bobcats in college. Though opportunities opened up for the athlete, transferring to the City College of San Francisco and later to Campbellsville University in Kentucky, he eventually decided to take a different turn and built a career in songwriting and producing. In fact, he co-wrote and co-produced many of the Grammy winner’s songs and collaborated with her to work on Mary J. Blige’s single, “Think Like a Man Too.”

While some recommend not working with your friends and family, the two seem to thrive as partners both in love and business. “It’s always great to have somebody super close to you that you can bounce the music off of,” Muni shares. “He keeps me cool, because I’m very poetic. So sometimes it’s a little corny. It’s great. It’s an amazing relationship that we have.” So amazing, in fact, that the two partnered with Def Jam to begin their very own label, Supergiant Records in March 2022.

Hairston Has Shown Long True Intimacy

Though they both tend to keep a low profile on social media, Hairston never misses a chance to stand beside his wife on the red carpet, holding her hand with pride. Reflecting upon her marriage, Long shares, “I thought I was in love many times before. But I’m a Virgo, and, like, we hate everything and everybody. And, like, once I met my husband and — like, nothing that he does annoys me or gets on my nerves. I’ve never had intimacy before, and so I think everybody deserves at least once in their life to know what that feels like.”