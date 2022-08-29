The past year for UK musician Myles Smith has been a whirlwind.
Smith has had a monumental year following the release of his two singles “Solo” and “My Home” in 2023. The songs captured the ears of audiences worldwide, including record labels RCA & Sony Music. Both “Solo” and “My Home” were featured on his debut EP, You Promised a Lifetime, released in March 2024.
Smith’s growing appeal was decades in the making. Like most artists, he’s been in love with music for most of his life; he started playing the guitar at age 9.
“It comes from not being able to communicate my emotions that well when I was younger,” Smith told Blavity in a recent interview. “Being able to put how I was feeling and thinking into a song made it a lot easier for me to connect to the world and others around me. By chance, it became something that allowed me to connect to the world as I move through life and document all the parts and phases and package it in a beautiful way.”
Before fully pursuing music, the 26-year-old artist worked in business management and strategic development. Though he was successful, he didn’t find it fulfilling, which caused him to take music more seriously.
“[It] gave me the ability to separate what I’m good at and what I’m passionate about,” Smith said. “Business was something I was good at, but it wasn’t what I was passionate about. So, I switched to music, which I’ve always done and have always been passionate about, and gave it a real go with the skill[s] I learned in the business world.”
Despite Smith’s natural gift for music, the confidence to release music took a while to gain.
“I enjoyed singing and knew I was good at it, but didn’t have the confidence to put it out in the world,” he said. “That was more of the hidden talent I guess to be confident at what I do.”
Once Smith mustered the courage to go all in, he kept his daytime job and would visit the studio to record music until the early morning.
“There was about a year of transition where I was working my 9-5 and then going to the studio to 5-2 in the morning and doing that repeatedly until I was able to quit my full-time job and do music full time,” he said.
Smith found success through posting covers and original music on social media, but the song that jumpstarted his career was “Stargazing,” released in June with nearly eight million YouTube views. The song has dominated charts worldwide, reaching No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart, and so far, the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Smith felt the song was special but had no clue how it would change his life.
“The first time I took it to the studio to record it professionally, we found the drone in the chorus and the piano; it just hit me and everyone in the room,” he recalled. “And when we took it back to the team at about two in the morning, we all woke up and jumped around, we knew we had something special. I didn’t know how big but I knew it was important!”
He added, “The ride has been awesome! It’s come with a bunch of twists and turns, a lot of ups and downs, but it’s been something I could never have imagined and I’m only grateful and privileged to be doing it. And when it does get tough, I need to remind myself that it’s such a privilege to do what I do. To be able to live my dream every day is something that I never want to take for granted.”
Smith credits social media as one of the most innovative tools for rising artists.
“[There’s such a] great opportunity for artists to connect to fans all over the world and to be able to find communities and faces that we wouldn’t have been able to reach before,” he said. “Social media has been a huge part of my journey and will continue to be. It’s a lot of thanks to social media and the platforms that help artists get our music out there, for getting me to where I am.”
Smith is gearing up for his nearly sold-out The Slightly Less Lonely Tour, which kicks off on Sept. 18 in Seattle and wraps up on Nov. 7 in Toronto. He also recently announced his 2025 North American Tour, the We Were Never Strangers Tour.
“I’m always working on more music constantly and like to test songs out on the road, but the shows are always so much fun and it feels like a community,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there and meet everybody!”
His new single, “Wait For You,” will also be released this Friday.