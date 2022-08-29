The past year for UK musician Myles Smith has been a whirlwind.

Smith has had a monumental year following the release of his two singles “Solo” and “My Home” in 2023. The songs captured the ears of audiences worldwide, including record labels RCA & Sony Music. Both “Solo” and “My Home” were featured on his debut EP, You Promised a Lifetime, released in March 2024.

Smith’s growing appeal was decades in the making. Like most artists, he’s been in love with music for most of his life; he started playing the guitar at age 9.

“It comes from not being able to communicate my emotions that well when I was younger,” Smith told Blavity in a recent interview. “Being able to put how I was feeling and thinking into a song made it a lot easier for me to connect to the world and others around me. By chance, it became something that allowed me to connect to the world as I move through life and document all the parts and phases and package it in a beautiful way.”