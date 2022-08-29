Donald Trump made headlines during his controversial appearance at 2024 National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair (NABJ), immediately garnering backlash for racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

On July 29, the NABJ shared on social media that former President Donald Trump would have a Q&A session at the annual “multi-day conference for journalism education, career development, networking, and innovation,” per its website. This year, it was being held in Chicago, the same place where the politician had to cancel his 2016 campaign stop due to residents protesting his arrival. The decades-old professional group was instantly met with concerns and frustration from its members, who questioned what his motive was, especially since he refused to attend in previous years and has shared negative views about Black journalists in the past.

NABJ Attendees at the Trump Q&A Panel | Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Izzy Sy, left, and Brandon Henry, right, both of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Student Project, wait for a Q&A with Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump to start | Photo by Joel Angel Juarez for The Washington Post via Getty Images

“This is absolutely abhorrent. Platforming a convicted felon, racist, and abuser of women! What could possibly be the rationale,” an X user commented in response to the news.

“Why? This should be a safe space for Black journalists not [a]n opportunity for an antagonist to Black people to have another platform. Yuck,” someone else agreed.

“They won’t ever get a dime from me…” another person wrote.

