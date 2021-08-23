After engaging in a back-and-forth exchange of nine diss tracks, it appears that the longstanding rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has slowed down. This rap rivalry even garnered attention from tennis superstars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, who shared their views on who would win the rivalry at the Italian Open.

On Wednesday, the four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka, weighed in on the highly publicized feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite identifying as a “pacifist” in the conflict, the 26-year-old seemed to express support for Kendrick.

“You know, I’m a pacifist. I’m a neutral party,” Osaka said.

“However, Kendrick dropped some heat that last song,” she added. “That last song is amazing, and I played it walking onto the court. Currently, I think Kendrick’s doing a good job.”

Guaff later shared her thoughts on whose side she was on after winning over Magdalena Freçh at Foro Italico. She echoed several of Osaka’s points.

“I knew you were going to ask me this because you asked Naomi,” Gauff said. “To be honest, yeah, I like Kendrick’s songs more. Yeah, I think pretty much everybody I know is leaning towards him. I do like Drake as an artist, as well. But, yeah, as far as like, the rap battle that’s going on, the rap beef, I think definitely Kendrick is winning.”

Gauff is Team Kendrick, as most people are, although she had an extra reason for her choice.

“Also, Drake dissed Serena [Williams], so I have to go with Kendrick,” he added. “Kendrick defended her, so yeah, I have to go with him.”

In Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” diss track released on May 4, he warned Drake to “not speak on Serena.”

In a heated one-on-one rap battle, Drake and Lamar faced off with their respective tracks.

The feud began with Drake’s intense “Push Ups,” swiftly countered by Lamar’s powerful “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Lamar then dropped “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA,” making it clear he’s not a fan of Drake.

Drake responded with “Family Matters,” prompting a quick reply from Lamar with “Meet the Grahams.” The feud escalated as Lamar released “Not Like Us” shortly after. However, their rap beef seemingly came to an end after Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6.”