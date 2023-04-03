TikTok star and model Nara Smith, known for her elaborate from-scratch cooking videos, revealed some surprising details about her content-creation process and how she makes it work with her three young children.
In an interview with GQ, Smith, 22, and her supermodel husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 26, offered a glimpse into their busy lives as fashion models, content creators and parents to three children: Rumble Honey, age 3; Slim Easy, age 2; and Whimsy Lou, born in April.
The young mom became an internet sensation by posting exaggerated videos on TikTok, where she creates basic meals and food items from scratch while dressed in designer clothes, with her hair, nails and makeup always on point. Her page took off in January, racking up more than 9 million followers, as social media users can’t help but tune into her content and form their own opinions about her family life.
@naraazizasmith
Tuesday shenanigans 🤍 #mealprep #homecooking #fypツ #baking #mealprepideas #easyrecipe #easymeal
♬ Jazz masterpiece "As time goes by" covered by a Jazz violinist by profession(962408) – ricca
Smith shared that she always wanted to be a young mom, as her father regretted waiting so long to have his own children, per GQ. Embracing a calm and inclusive parenting style, she ensures her children are involved in selecting the foods she prepares. This approach not only reflects her commitment to being actively present in their lives but also allows her to balance her career with meaningful family moments.
“When I asked my toddlers what they wanted for lunch,” she said in a February TikTok video in her popular ASMR-style voiceover, “they both said they wanted a grilled cheese. So that’s exactly what I got started on.” She then proceeded to do what she does best: making all the ingredients, including the bread and cheese, from scratch.
@naraazizasmith
absolute perfection 🫶🏽 #easyrecipe #homemade #baking #toddlersoftiktok #grilledcheese #fypシ
Later in the GQ interview, Smith revealed that filming a single sandwich creation can take up to seven hours. While she meticulously crafts each culinary masterpiece, her children enjoy simpler meals like oatmeal during her content creation process. She also dispelled claims that she goes the extra mile for her husband to set an example for other women on how to serve their partners.
“It’s not so much about: Oh, I need to make my husband a meal right now, or else he’s going to be mad,” she told GQ.
“I view our situation as a big partnership in every aspect of our lives,” Lucky said, per GQ. “When she has all these meals she’s cooking…”
“He does cleanup,” Nara said. “Which I’m grateful for, because I hate that part.”
Despite their status and the lavish lifestyle social media users suspect they have, Smith insists they are a regular family who decided to share their lives with their followers and the rest of the internet.
“What people think online is that we have housekeepers and cleaners and nannies and all of these things, when in reality it’s just me and Lucky wanting a family and sharing our lives online,” she said.