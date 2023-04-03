In an interview with GQ, Smith, 22, and her supermodel husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 26, offered a glimpse into their busy lives as fashion models, content creators and parents to three children: Rumble Honey, age 3; Slim Easy, age 2; and Whimsy Lou, born in April.

The young mom became an internet sensation by posting exaggerated videos on TikTok, where she creates basic meals and food items from scratch while dressed in designer clothes, with her hair, nails and makeup always on point. Her page took off in January, racking up more than 9 million followers, as social media users can’t help but tune into her content and form their own opinions about her family life.