One student is dead and another suffered a graze wound after a shooting that occurred at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday. The alleged shooter, who was identified as 17-year-old student Solomon Henderson, fatally shot himself at the scene, according to law enforcement.
The shooting took place in the school’s cafeteria shortly after 11 a.m. It was partially livestreamed on KICK, an Australian streaming platform, CBS News reported. The video was removed by the company.
“Violence has no place on KICK,” the platform said in a statement. “We are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation.”
Henderson’s writings and social media presence was uncovered following the attack and offer additional information on his attack plan and motive. As News Channel 5 reported, “Henderson showed a layout of Antioch High School, photos of a handgun, a lock picking kit and cartridges to load the handgun.” His writings also included a link to instructions on how to carry out a mass killing, as well as a document in which he praised other mass shooters like the 2023 Covenant School shooter.
The 17-year-old noted that he did not intend on targeting members of law enforcement and that he doesn’t consider himself a victim of bullying. However, he did mention thoughts of violence and suicidal thoughts.
“All my (in real life) friends outgrew me act like they didn’t f*****ing know me. Being me was so f*****g humiliating. That’s why I spend all day dissociating,” Henderson wrote.
“School is a daycare,” he added. “It’s just impossible for you to actually think. You say things because other people have said it before then go repeat ad nauseum somewhere else. In school, we’re taught to wake up early, shut up, sit for long periods of hours do tasks you hate then repeat.”
Henderson wrote he was “ashamed to be Black” and included a flyer from the neo-Nazi white supremacy group Goyim Defense League. The group visited Nashville in 2024. He was inspired by Candace Owens, a known Black conservative, whom he said “influenced me above all each time she spoke.” He also wrote he was inspired by Nick Fuentes, a far-right pundit.