Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, reached a significant milestone on Saturday. She graduated with honors from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

The 22-year-old celebrated her achievement while paying tribute to her late father, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash with daughter Gianna and seven others.

All about Natalia Bryant’s tribute

Natalia shared a photo on Instagram wearing a white dress paired with her USC red and gold sash. Per ESPN, the sash featured several icons, including her father’s Nike Mamba Mentality logo over her heart. Additionally, she also wore a neck wrap that read, “Thank you mom & dad.”

“25’❤️🎓,” she captioned the post, referencing her graduation year.

What the surprise for Natalia Bryant?

During the ceremony, a touching moment unfolded as Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made a surprise appearance.

Per Parade, Buss, a close friend of Kobe, handed Natalia her diploma and shared a warm embrace with the graduate.

Vanessa expressed her pride on Instagram.

“We’re so proud of you @nataliabryant! ❤️🎓🎉 #USC ✌️#GRAD,” she wrote in one post. She continued in another, “4 ever 🐍❤️👑 @nataliabryant ❤️🎉 #USCGRAD #CumLaude.”

In 2023, Natalia told Elle magazine how she carries on her father’s “mamba mentality” legacy.

“Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times, regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything.”