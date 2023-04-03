Whether through a surprise date, a thoughtful gift, or simply a heartfelt message, here’s everything you need to know to make this National Boyfriend’s Day memorable.

When is National Boyfriend Day?

National Boyfriend Day is observed on Oct. 3 each year, according to the National Day calendar.

“Whether the relationship is new or seasoned, boyfriends bring unique meaning to our lives. From romantic evenings, date nights, and adventure, each relationship develops over time. Each year, you build upon the relationship with new memories and experiences,” the website states.