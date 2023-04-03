“It was just a matter of, why do I not feel safe on my own campus?” Love said on social media, according to Elon News Network, a student news outlet for the university. “Like at the end of the day, I just graduated high school, I’m an 18 year old. I’ve never had to deal with firsthand racism.”

“I know a lot of times athletes are put on this pedestal to where they can do no wrong, because they make so much money for the school, or they do so much, and that overshadows the students who pay tuition, the students who have to live there,” she added. “I just want to stop that. I want to stop that, ‘There’s nothing you can do about this. It happens all the time.’”