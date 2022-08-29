Dough Boy Pizza specializes in thin-crust, Neapolitan-style pizzas with traditional toppings like pepperoni, along with some uncommon options like short ribs and crawfish. The food spot has continued to thrive since its first location in Decatur, Georgia opened. The growing company eventually purchased another brick-and-mortar in Mobile, Alabama.

“With Dough Boy Pizza’s concept, we’re helping franchisees control labor and food costs through our technology-focused approach,” says Erica Barrett, the Creator of Dough Boy Pizza. “This concept is perfect for millennials who want to grab their pizza and go — we wanted to build a restaurant of the future.”