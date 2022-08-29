Two Black-owned businesses run by HBCU grads are joining forces to bring an adored Manhattan brewery to Atlanta.
Dough Boy Pizza specializes in thin-crust, Neapolitan-style pizzas with traditional toppings like pepperoni, along with some uncommon options like short ribs and crawfish. The food spot has continued to thrive since its first location in Decatur, Georgia opened. The growing company eventually purchased another brick-and-mortar in Mobile, Alabama.
“With Dough Boy Pizza’s concept, we’re helping franchisees control labor and food costs through our technology-focused approach,” says Erica Barrett, the Creator of Dough Boy Pizza. “This concept is perfect for millennials who want to grab their pizza and go — we wanted to build a restaurant of the future.”
View this post on Instagram
Showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon, the pizza joint recently announced a third location in collaboration with Harlem Hops, aka Manhattan’s first Black-owned craft beer bar. Co-owners and Clark Atlanta University alumni Kim Harris, Danielle Scarborough, Stacey Lee Spratt and Dalen Spratt call themselves The CAU Collective. Their third location is set to open at Lee + White Food Hall in Atlanta on September 22.
“Not only will customers enjoy freshly-made, authentic, Neapolitan-style pizza, but they’ll also have the opportunity to pair it with some of our in-house signature brews,” the foursome said. “Many of the beers at Dough Boy Pizza x Harlem Hops will be made by local, small-batch, family-owned businesses, and, in some cases, by people of color.”
View this post on Instagram
In a full-circle moment, the eatery will also announce scholarship programs for HBCU students through its Atlanta affiliate nonprofit Harlem Hopes. For more information, visit HarlemHops.com and DoughBoyPizza.co.