He hopes for the board to apologize “for the great harm that was done to Black Americans when city leaders and New Haven voters came together to oppose the college of 1831,” according to The Hartford Courant. The foundation of the college was voted out 700-4 at the time.

“Mayor Dennis Kimberly … took out an ad in the paper alerting property-owning white men to attend an emergency meeting to discuss the proposed college for young colored people,” Charles Warner Jr., who works as a historian of the Dixwell Avenue Congregational Church and chairman of the Connecticut Freedom Trail, said.