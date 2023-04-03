Police in three states are investigating after at least six bodies were found in multiple New England towns within a month, sparking fears on social media that a serial killer may be responsible.
People reported that posts about the chilling discoveries began circulating on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, after the bodies were found in March across six towns — four in Connecticut, one in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island — within a few hours of each other.
Three of the bodies have been identified as women, while three others remain unidentified. Although some social media users, both in and outside the affected towns, believe a serial killer may be at large, police have not confirmed the theory.
Here’s what we know about the victims’ deaths, including the dates and locations of their discoveries.
Paige Fannon (March 6, Norwalk, Connecticut)
Authorities identified the first woman as Paige Fannon, 35, of West Islip, New York. Her body was recovered by Norwalk Police’s scuba and fire rescue teams on March 6 in a river in Norwalk, Connecticut, as reported by The Hour and The Daily Voice.
Norwalk Police had been assisting authorities from Wilton, Connecticut, in searching for missing Fannon, who was last seen on March 5, just a day before her body was discovered, according to The Hour, The Daily Voice, and the New Haven Register.
Authorities believe Fannon entered the water after discovering clothing and other personal items near the recovery site.
A GoFundMe was launched to help Fannon’s family cover funeral expenses and other arrangements.
Unidentified woman (March 19, Groton, Connecticut)
Authorities recovered the body of an unnamed woman, aged 40-60, inside a suitcase near a cemetery in Groton, Connecticut, WTNH reported.
While the remains have caused heightened fears in nearby areas, state police do not believe this discovery is connected to others, and local authorities urged against rushing to conclusions.
“There is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar discoveries in RI & the CT shoreline area, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,” state police said in a statement obtained by WTNH.
Unidentified person (March 6, Plymouth, Massachusetts)
Police said human remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to Boston 25 News.
The hunter initially believed the bones belonged to an animal until he realized it was the top half of a human skull. The police report also noted that the lower front sections, including the nasal area and jaw, were missing.
Authorities did not release identifying information, including the person’s gender and age.
Denise Leary (March 20, New Haven, Connecticut)
New Haven Police said 59-year-old Denise Leary’s body was discovered by residents who were clearing brush behind a wooded area behind the home, according to a news release shared on X.
The remains were “in an advanced state of decay” when they were found, police said.
In an update shared on X, authorities confirmed the body was Leary’s, who disappeared in September, WFSB and the New Haven Register reported. Police also stated that she had paranoid schizophrenia.
Michele Romano (March 26, Foster, Rhode Island)
Authorities said 56-year-old Michele Romano’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Foster, Rhode Island, at least eight months after she initially went missing. She was reported missing from Warwick, Rhode Island, last summer by a family member, WJAR and WPRI reported.
Foster resident Tom Slater told WJAR that his dog often walks in the area where Romano’s body was found, stating that the remains could have been there for a while.
“I know my dog has been acting strange when he comes out here,” he said. “He’s always sniffing over that way. I don’t know how long the body has been over there but he would pick up on it.”
Unidentified person (April 9, Killingly, Connecticut)
According to People, authorities confirmed an unidentified person’s remains were found in early April in Killingly, Connecticut.
Connecticut State Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the incident was unrelated to the other discoveries.
“This investigation is in the early stages, remains active and ongoing, and there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries actively under investigation by CSP or other CT law enforcement agencies,” the agency said in a statement obtained by People.
Residents across New England have launched the Facebook group “New England SK” to remain updated on the incidents.