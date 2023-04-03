People reported that posts about the chilling discoveries began circulating on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, after the bodies were found in March across six towns — four in Connecticut, one in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island — within a few hours of each other.

Three of the bodies have been identified as women, while three others remain unidentified. Although some social media users, both in and outside the affected towns, believe a serial killer may be at large, police have not confirmed the theory.

Here’s what we know about the victims’ deaths, including the dates and locations of their discoveries.