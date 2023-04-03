Colombian and Dominican R&B singer Nezza, born Vanessa Hernández, protested the mass deportation raids in Los Angeles on Saturday by singing the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium during the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game after she was instructed not to.
According to Yahoo! Sports, Nezza shared a TikTok video Saturday night following her performance that showed an unidentified Dodger employee instructing her to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in English.
“We are going to do the song in English today, so I don’t know if that wasn’t translated — er, communicated,” the employee said.
In the post’s caption, Nezza wrote, “Watch the Dodgers tell me I can’t sing the Spanish Star Spangled Banner that Roosevelt literally commissioned in 1945 — so I did it anyway.”
@babynezza
para mi gente ❤️ i stand with you
The video then cuts to Nezza standing at center field, singing “El Pendón Estrellado,” the Spanish version of the anthem, while wearing a blue and red shirt with the Dominican Republican flag. She paused for a few seconds to hold back tears before finishing the song, which was met with applause from the crowd. The video garnered 8 million views on TikTok.
When did the U.S. government approve the national anthem in Spanish?
In a subsequent post, Nezza continued to discuss her performance, providing some background information about “El Pendón Estrellado” and what it meant to her to stand in solidarity with the Los Angeles Latin American community.
In the two-minute clip, she mentioned that the U.S. government made the version of “The Star-Spangled Banner“ she sang official more than 80 years ago.
“It was officially commissioned in 1945 by the U.S. State Department as a part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s ‘Good Neighbor’ policy to foster a better relationship with Latin America,” she said.
@babynezza
i love you guys stay safe out there
“I didn’t think I would be met with any sort of, like, ‘No,’ especially because we’re in LA, and with everything happening. And I’ve sang the national anthem many times in my life, but today, out of all days, I could not; I’m sorry,” Nezza continued.
“I just could not believe when she walked in and told me no. But I just felt like I needed to do it para mi gente (for my people). For anyone who’s been following me for a while, you know everything I do is out of love,“ she stated. “And I’m proud of myself for doing that today because my parents are immigrants, and they’ve been citizens like my whole life at this point. They got documented really early, but I just can’t imagine them being ripped away from me, just even at this age, like let alone like a little kid. What are we doing?“
“Anyways, sorry, this is a whole different side of me that y’all never see,“ Nezza said, wiping her eyes with a tissue. “But thank you for all the sweet messages. … Safe to say I’m never allowed in that stadium ever again. But I love you guys so much.”
Dodgers speak out following Nezza’s performance
A Dodgers official told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that “there were no consequences from the club regarding the performance and that Nezza would be welcome back at the stadium in the future.”
As Nezza mentioned in her TikTok video, she’s sung the national anthem, and Variety reported that the 30-year-old singer sang the English version of “The Star-Spangled Banner“ “at an A’s game in her native Bay Area on June 3.”
Who is Nezza?
Nezza, a singer-songwriter and dancer from the San Francisco Bay Area, graduated from Santa Clara High before moving to Los Angeles to pursue music.
She released her debut singles, “Strangers“ and “Good Love,“ in 2019, followed by her first EP, Club Solita, in 2021. Most recently, she dropped a new single, “Classy,“ on June 6 ahead of her upcoming debut album, according to L’Officiel.
While she primarily sings in English, Nezza’s most popular song on Spotify is the Spanish-language track “Corazón Frío,“ per Variety.
LA protests, explained
Blavity reported that anti-ICE protests have erupted across Los Angeles since June 6, when President Donald Trump deployed local police, federal agents, and the National Guard as part of his administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigration.
Since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass and other city and state officials have clashed with the administration amid these weeks-long demonstrations.
On Thursday, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was forcibly removed, pushed to the ground and detained after asking questions during a press conference being held by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, per Blavity.
Padilla later shared the footage on X, formerly Twitter, warning people that this could happen to anyone.
“If that’s what they do to a United States senator with a question, imagine what they do to farm workers, day laborers, cooks and the other nonviolent immigrants they are targeting in California and across the country. Or any American that dares to speak up.”
Trump plans to continue nationwide I.C.E. deportation raids in other large Democratic cities like Chicago and New York, according to ABC 7 Chicago.