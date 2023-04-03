When did the U.S. government approve the national anthem in Spanish?

In a subsequent post, Nezza continued to discuss her performance, providing some background information about “El Pendón Estrellado” and what it meant to her to stand in solidarity with the Los Angeles Latin American community.

In the two-minute clip, she mentioned that the U.S. government made the version of “The Star-Spangled Banner“ she sang official more than 80 years ago.

“It was officially commissioned in 1945 by the U.S. State Department as a part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s ‘Good Neighbor’ policy to foster a better relationship with Latin America,” she said.

“I didn’t think I would be met with any sort of, like, ‘No,’ especially because we’re in LA, and with everything happening. And I’ve sang the national anthem many times in my life, but today, out of all days, I could not; I’m sorry,” Nezza continued.

“I just could not believe when she walked in and told me no. But I just felt like I needed to do it para mi gente (for my people). For anyone who’s been following me for a while, you know everything I do is out of love,“ she stated. “And I’m proud of myself for doing that today because my parents are immigrants, and they’ve been citizens like my whole life at this point. They got documented really early, but I just can’t imagine them being ripped away from me, just even at this age, like let alone like a little kid. What are we doing?“

“Anyways, sorry, this is a whole different side of me that y’all never see,“ Nezza said, wiping her eyes with a tissue. “But thank you for all the sweet messages. … Safe to say I’m never allowed in that stadium ever again. But I love you guys so much.”