Former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger is catching heat after she left a comment under comedian Russel Brand’s Instagram post that seemingly supports Donald Trump. It all started when Brand posted a photo of himself holding a hat inspired by Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Brand’s hat read “Make Jesus First Again.” Scherzinger commented, “Where do I get this hat!!!?”
Scherzinger’s disappointed fans now say they will no longer support the star if she aligns with Trump. “Boycotting Nicole Scherzinger now we know she’s MAGA,” one person wrote.
Boycotting Nicole Scherzinger now we know she’s MAGA.
*deletes that one song from my library.#NicoleScherzinger pic.twitter.com/W3H6Xf0asT
— Mark Delves-Holmes (@MarkD_H) November 8, 2024
For some who never liked the singer anyway, things are staying the same after her controversial comment.
I never liked Nicole Scherzinger. pic.twitter.com/fD97f7sqcM
— 𐚁 daddimorebucks 𐚁 (@Sxmonee) November 8, 2024
The LGBTQ+ community in particular expressed their disappointment with Scherzinger, who appears to be supporting a political party that stands against marginalized groups. Although Scherzinger has repeatedly spoken up for LGBTQ+ people, including in 2017 when she wrote a “Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community” for Billboard, her message is now widely seen as inauthentic.
“When I think of the LGBTQ community, I think of a community standing strong against adversity and a community that unites for change. Our differences are what make us special and should be celebrated, and done so with pride,” she wrote at the time. “Performing around the world, it’s the love, acceptance and this celebration through music that I connect to instantly in this community. They bring out the confidence in me — the diva within! An unapologetic strength, that I so deeply appreciate and admire. From day one, I have been embraced and accepted by your community and am truly thankful for that and only wish to support and lift you all as you have done for me.”
To make matters worse, Scherzinger is associated with Russell Brand, who is facing sexual abuse allegations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, investigators in the UK are asking prosecutors to bring charges against Brand. Police recently confirmed that they have received “a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London.”
Meanwhile, Scherzinger is enjoying some recent success in her acting career. She received praise after she performed in the Sunset Blvd. revival on Broadway.
Scherzinger has now apologized for the Instagram comment, saying she wasn’t trying to take a political stance.
“I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion,” Scherzinger wrote on her Instagram story, per TMZ.
She also said the assumptions people are making about her are inaccurate and it doesn’t reflect who she voted for.
“For me, Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and — above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now,” Scherzinger wrote as she continued to explain her response to the hat.
Meanwhile, social media users are digging up more of Scherzinger’s internet activity from the past. According to Entertainment Weekly, One screenshot circulating online shows that the singer liked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Instagram post when he showed support for Trump’s presidential campaign. There’s also A 2016 interview with The Daily Mail in which Scherzinger said she nearly turned down her role in the Dirty Dancing remake in 2017 because her character undergoes an illegal abortion.
“I got the role and I almost didn’t take it because I didn’t want to promote abortion, because my character has an abortion,” Scherzinger said in the interview. My Papa’s a bishop and my family’s really hardcore against abortion.”
In the end, however, Scherzinger took the role.
“I was like, hopefully they can learn from, you know, her ways, and I can be a positive influence,” she said at that time.