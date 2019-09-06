The LGBTQ+ community in particular expressed their disappointment with Scherzinger, who appears to be supporting a political party that stands against marginalized groups. Although Scherzinger has repeatedly spoken up for LGBTQ+ people, including in 2017 when she wrote a “Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community” for Billboard, her message is now widely seen as inauthentic.

“When I think of the LGBTQ community, I think of a community standing strong against adversity and a community that unites for change. Our differences are what make us special and should be celebrated, and done so with pride,” she wrote at the time. “Performing around the world, it’s the love, acceptance and this celebration through music that I connect to instantly in this community. They bring out the confidence in me — the diva within! An unapologetic strength, that I so deeply appreciate and admire. From day one, I have been embraced and accepted by your community and am truly thankful for that and only wish to support and lift you all as you have done for me.”