President Trump is preparing a massive military parade to mark the birthday of the U.S. Army and his own birthday as well. Critics of the president and his authoritarian tactics are making their response. The nationwide “No Kings” counterprotests are set to be the biggest public display of opposition to Trump’s current administration so far.

‘Day of defiance’ across the nation, but not in Washington, D.C.

Organizers from a variety of groups have planned “a nationwide day of defiance,” which they say demonstrates Americans across the country “taking action to reject authoritarianism.” The protests are set to coincide with an elaborate military parade that Trump has arranged to occur in Washington, D.C., on June 14, which is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army and also Trump’s 79th birthday. Organizers have planned over 1500 protests across every state in the United States, as well as other U.S. territories, as well as events outside of the U.S. Organizers have decided not to hold in protests in Washington, D.C., the site of the parade. “The choice to hold No Kings events in every city but D.C. is a deliberate choice to keep the focus on contrast, and not give the Trump administration an opportunity to stoke and then put the focus on conflict,” explained one of the event’s organizers.

Trump to spend tens of millions to honor the army and himself

Like many other critics of the event, the No Kings organizers have called out the authoritarian overtones of the event. The parade has also been criticized for the cost of the event, which will include thousands of troops, many of them in historical military costumes, as well as over 100 military vehicles, including helicopters and tanks. The event is estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million before factoring in Secret Service and police expenses or millions of dollars in street repairs that may be required once the parade is over.

Latest in a series of anti-Trump protests

The “No Kings” rallies are intended to protest not only the military parade but the overall heavy-handed and undemocratic practices of the Trump administration. In doing so, they are building upon a number of other protests since Trump took office, including the “No Kings on Presidents Day” protests against Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE on Feb. 17, as well as the “Hands Off” protests in April against social service cuts and other policies of the administration. Less formally, protestors have recently come out in force in California to oppose efforts by ICE and other federal agents to conduct immigration sweeps, leading to Trump sending in the National Guard and potentially other troops into the Los Angeles area.

Organizers anticipate that the “No Kings” protests will be the largest mass demonstration against the current Trump term so far. If so, there may be millions of people coming out in cities across the United States – everywhere except the site of Trump’s rally – to show that they stand against the authoritarian exercise of power that Trump’s parade seems to symbolize.