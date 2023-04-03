Doechii took a stance in favor of the protests in Los Angeles on Sunday while slamming President Donald Trump. The artist received an award for best female hip hop artist at the 2025 BET Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in the city on Tuesday night.

She started her acceptance speech by congratulating her fellow nominees, which included Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rapsody and Sexyy Red.

“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” she then followed.

Doechii used her BET Awards acceptance speech to shed light on the protests

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” Doechii said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

The artist expressed support for individuals who have been deported or incarcerated by ICE in raids ordered by the Trump administration.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” she said. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”

Doechii calls out Donald Trump and ICE while accepting her trophy at the #BETAwards in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/fTGyJ9nbAj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2025

What is happening in Los Angeles amid ICE raids?

Protests have been held in the city after several immigration raids were conducted last week. On Sunday, protesters shut down the 101 freeway, a major transportation axis of Los Angeles, according to Deadline. They are asking for the raids to be put to a stop and are calling out President Donald Trump over his use of ICE agents in California and nationwide.

Protesters have also been criticizing Trump’s decision to deploy the state’s National Guard in an effort to stop demonstrations. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also expressed his opposition and has requested that the administration “rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to my command.”