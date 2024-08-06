From girl group sensation to solo superstar following the release of her debut album Dopamine, Normani has carved out a lucrative career in the music industry. As a former member of Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of the 2010s, she gained international fame before embarking on a solo career. Now, she’s making headlines with her engagement to DK Metcalf freshly announced. Since setting out to perform on her own, what is Normani’s net worth?

With multiple brand deals, chart-topping hits like the wave-making “Motivation,” and high-profile collaborations, Normani has solidified her status as a multi-hyphenate entertainer. She’s partnered with Savage x Fenty, Bose and Fabletics, plus raked in plenty of features and musical partnerships since making the choice to go solo – all of which have contributed to her wealth.

Long-Time Fans Know Normani Got Her Start on ‘The X Factor USA’

(Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood)

Normani Kordei Hamilton was born on May 31, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia, but grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. From a young age, she showed a passion for performing, excelling in dance, gymnastics and singing. She first gained national recognition in 2012 when she auditioned for The X Factor USA as a solo artist. While she didn’t advance far individually, the judges placed her in a group alongside Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui – thus forming Fifth Harmony. The group would wind up finishing in third.

Fifth Harmony became one of the most successful girl groups of their era, releasing hits like “Work from Home,” “Worth It” and “BO$$.” All combined, the group has sold over 15 million RIAA certified units, which totals 33 million copies sold. They were known for their wide vocal range, as well as their empowering, unifying songs. After Fifth Harmony went on indefinite hiatus in 2018, Normani launched her solo career, securing collaborations with artists like Khalid, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion while proving she has star power on her own.

How Does Normani Make Money?

As both a group member and solo artist, Normani earns from digital and physical album sales, streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music and royalties from her songwriting credits. Concert tours and festival appearances, like her appearance with Kesha and HAIM at Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped Universe Party, contribute to Normani’s net worth.

Normani’s solo career is still in its early stages, with her first full solo album Dopamine less than a year old. The album moved 12,000 album-equivalent units, with 2000 of those being pure sales. While it hit number 91 on the Billboard 100, the numbers were somewhat discouraging.

However, she’s released hit singles that have performed well commercially. Her breakout solo hit, “Motivation,” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was included in an episode of Love Island, as well as in the BET comedy series Twenties. Lil Nas X gave the video a nod when he recreated a scene from it to post on social media. Meanwhile, her collaboration with Khalid, “Love Lies,” was a multi-platinum success, lending more to Normani’s net worth.

Outside of Music, 28-Year-Old Has Ventured Into the World of Fashion

Normani has partnered with major brands since getting her start, all of which have served to build her net worth This includes when she was named the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty. That trend continued when she launched a 10-piece collection with the brand Fabletics, which also houses Lizzo’s Yitty line. Her sporty-chic offerings run the size gamut from XXS to 4X, with one piece of the collection garnering over 200 reviews. On top of that, she’s a global citizen and campaign spokesperson for Urban Decay.

Her collaboration with Bose led to Normani designing custom limited edition noise-canceling headphones in their ‘QuietComfort-II’ collection. They were meant to be a nod to her single “Candy Paint,” with their shiny purple tones and color-shifting pattern. She has made guest appearances on reality shows, like The Voice and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and showed off her acting chops for the first time in the 2024 film Freaky Tales. These appearances further bolstered Normani’s net worth.

Philanthropy Is an Equally Important Part of the Singer’s Life

While Normani’s net worth was built up over time thanks to her career and brand deals, she’s no stranger to giving back. The vocalist has been vocal about supporting Black businesses and charities, often using her platform to advocate for racial justice, mental health awareness and body positivity. She’s been involved with numerous charities, like the Girl Scouts of America and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. A non-profit organization called The Cybersmile Foundation which provides support for victims of cyberbullying named Normani as their Diversity Ambassador. This choice was made after the performer was heavily targeted and harassed online by fans of her former bandmate Camila Cabello.

Following her parents’ cancer diagnoses, Normani became a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society. There, she aims to raise awareness for HPV vaccinations and breast cancer screenings. Her work as a philanthropist reflects that Normani’s net worth is not just a status symbol, but rather a reflection of her generous, down-to-earth nature. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she stated “I don’t want to be so unattainable. I’m just the girl next door.”

Normani’s Net Worth in 2025

As of March 2025, Normani’s net worth is around $6 million, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth. This figure comes from her successful music career, endorsement deals and business ventures. She was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020 – and in that same year, she was listed on BET’s “Future 40” list, showing that even after going solo, Normani’s career is getting the recognition it deserves.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the richest member of Fifth Harmony?

While Normani’s net worth of $6 million makes her among the top two of the five-member group, Camila Cabello takes the top spot as the richest member of Fifth Harmony. Her net worth is $18 million.

Does Normani have a Grammy?

At this time, Normani has not been awarded a Grammy. With her solo career still kicking off, there’s plenty of time for this to change.

Who is Normani dating?

As of March 2025, Normani is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide-receiver DK Metcalf. The two started dating in 2020, making their relationship official in 2022. With their combined income, Normani’s net worth is sure to grow.