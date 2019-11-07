Almost six months after releasing her highly anticipated first album, Dopamine, Normani, while headlining Spotify’s RNB X After Hours showcase in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, performed tracks from the debut project.

The 28-year-old shared headlining status with Bryson Tiller at the showcase, which also featured artists like Leon Thomas and Destin Conrad.

The singer performed songs such as Dopamine single “Candy Paint,” as well the album’s opening track, “Big Boy.” She also performed her hit single “Wild Side” for the first time in many years.

Clips of the performance online show her showing off her signature stellar dance moves in an all-burgundy fit alongside an array of dancers. Those clips have fans eager for more.

so proud of you @normani. You worked hard for a great album and survived and overcame so much adversity. You did an incredible job tonight. We ready for more performance and the visuals dawg! its ya time who GOD bless no man can curse G @Andiluv pic.twitter.com/AxvrnuEhoR — JAYT🇱🇷 (@JaytMusiq) November 13, 2024

I don’t think people get how much she’s grown vocally. I can hear the strength in her belting and the confidence in her runs and head voice. She’s always had an amazing tone, but it’s gotten even better with time and she’s experimenting.



Love Normani!!



YAAAAASSSSS!!!! Normani been through so much, I’m glad to see her out here performing her music like it should be 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BYx2XaDoBW — BUCKIIN’ Belle (@jbelleonair) November 13, 2024

I better not see normani hiding in the shadows again. time to roll out the tour, live performances and get to WORK pic.twitter.com/8uz00xL51M — bradley 🩸 (@bradleyberdecia) November 13, 2024

@Normani I'm begging you to give us CDs, vinyls, and a tour! You ATE this entire performance https://t.co/jTvp49Yfmi — HowYouGetTheGay (@donojames4) November 13, 2024

According to Rated RnB, Spotify’s RNB X After Hours showcase is a free event spearheaded by the streaming platform’s R&B playlist, initially titled, “Are&Be.”

The showcase follows a “late night” theme, taking note from Gen Zers listening to R&B on the platform most from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.