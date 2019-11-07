Almost six months after releasing her highly anticipated first album, Dopamine, Normani, while headlining Spotify’s RNB X After Hours showcase in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, performed tracks from the debut project.
The 28-year-old shared headlining status with Bryson Tiller at the showcase, which also featured artists like Leon Thomas and Destin Conrad.
The singer performed songs such as Dopamine single “Candy Paint,” as well the album’s opening track, “Big Boy.” She also performed her hit single “Wild Side” for the first time in many years.
Clips of the performance online show her showing off her signature stellar dance moves in an all-burgundy fit alongside an array of dancers. Those clips have fans eager for more.
According to Rated RnB, Spotify’s RNB X After Hours showcase is a free event spearheaded by the streaming platform’s R&B playlist, initially titled, “Are&Be.”
The showcase follows a “late night” theme, taking note from Gen Zers listening to R&B on the platform most from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.