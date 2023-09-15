Leon Thomas‘ role on the television screen impacted culture, and now he’s using his music to touch the hearts of R&B fans, old and new.

Following a soulful set during this year’s ONE Musicfest (OMF), Blavity caught up with Thomas, who was filled with gratitude backstage. As he helped kick off the second day of the annual event, which celebrated 15 years of music, culture and connection, the R&B singer says his heart was full.

“My heart feels amazing. It’s filled with love,” said Thomas. “I can feel it out there. To have supporters who are getting to come out in the middle of the day, That means a lot. It’s so important for me to really touch base with my people and my culture.”

Dubbed Atlanta‘s biggest family reunion for over a decade, OMF has embraced acts like 2 Chainz, Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and many others, and the 15th anniversary was no different.

As someone who understands the importance of culture and its significance from the perspectives of music and television, Thomas recalled where it all started for him on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious.

“This has been such a journey for me,” said Thomas. “I was one of the only Black characters on my TV show growing up, and to know that a lot of people were inspired by that means a lot to me, and as I continue to really chase my dreams of music, I know that I’m really inspiring people to pick up instruments and be themselves in the music. It means the world, so I’m excited to be here.”

As a musician, Thomas has worked with everyone from his former Victorious co-star Ariana Grande to Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Giveonn and more. It’s been a huge year for the R&B sensation. He earned his first Grammy award in February 2024 for writing credits on SZA’s hit song “Snooze.”

His latest album, Mutt, has garnered rave reviews from fans, peers, and those in the game that Thomas has long looked up to, including legendary producer Bryan-Michael Cox, who reacted to the album via X (formerly known as Twitter), calling it fire.

“I’m really appreciative,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of B-Cox and everything he’s created for R&B. For him to say that really means a lot to me. I’m just going to continue on my mission. I really want to make the OGs proud, and I want to make the younger generation really proud as well, so I’m excited.”

Although the music is on and popping right now, Thomas says he is not opposed to appearing on our television screens again. After his work in Victorious, he appeared in films like Detroit and Runaway Island. The “Yes It Is” crooner also appeared in Insecure. When it comes to singing versus acting, Thomas says he doesn’t have more love for one than the other but instead focuses his energy on one thing at a time.

“It’s a big thing for me to focus in on one for a season so I can really accomplish what I need to, and that’s music right now,” but I’m definitely down to get back on the screen,” Thomas concluded. “I’m just taking my time.”