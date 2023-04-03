“N.C. A&T is committed to ensuring that quality education is accessible to learners, regardless of where they are. Our distance education offerings are a vital part of this mission and the rankings are a testament to the dedication of our faculty, advisors and staff,” Tonya B. Amankwatia, Ph.D., the assistant vice provost of distance education and extended learning, said in a press release. “Together, we are creating flexible, supportive and transformative learning experiences that empower learners and help them thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”

The university noted the importance of online degree programs for students who require flexibility due to personal or professional responsibilities.