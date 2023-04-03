North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is among the leading universities in online learning in the United States. The HBCU has nine programs—three undergraduate and six graduate—featured in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2025 Best Online Programs rankings. Two of these programs are listed among the top 10 nationwide and two others are in the top 30.
“N.C. A&T is committed to ensuring that quality education is accessible to learners, regardless of where they are. Our distance education offerings are a vital part of this mission and the rankings are a testament to the dedication of our faculty, advisors and staff,” Tonya B. Amankwatia, Ph.D., the assistant vice provost of distance education and extended learning, said in a press release. “Together, we are creating flexible, supportive and transformative learning experiences that empower learners and help them thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”
The university noted the importance of online degree programs for students who require flexibility due to personal or professional responsibilities.
“Online programs are typically less expensive than in-person instruction, help learners develop unique skills to make them more competitive in the job market, and provide significant opportunities to network with a broader peer group,” the press release stated.
In fact, North Carolina A&T State’s best ranked programs are those focused on veterans. The online master’s in information technology programs for veterans is ranked at number six, while the online bachelor’s programs for veterans is tied at 21st alongside Pennsylvania State University. Additionally, the HBCU’s online master’s in education programs for veterans takes the 26th spot, while online MBA programs for veterans is ranked at 42nd.
The university is tied with other universities at several spots in the rankings. It is tied at tenth with Rice and Boston universities with its online master’s in information technology program. It is also ranked at 39th with eleven other universities for its online bachelor’s programs.
The number of students enrolled in online programs is growing at North Carolina A&T State. The university noted it experienced a 5.5% expansion since the 2023-24 school year, with the number of students rising to 1,700 for the first time in the school’s history.