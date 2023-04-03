Directed by Gabriel Moses, the music video features Scott performing in front of the HBCU band and portrays him successively as professional wrestler, in a rodeo and in a police chase.

“The Marching Storm” from Prairie View A&M appears in the video while the track itself reportedly samples the Aristocrat of Bands at Tennessee State University’s 2016 performance of Migos’ “Say Sum,” according to HBCU Gameday.