How did the fire start?

WRBZ reported that first responders arrived at the Nottoway Resort Plantation house in White Castle, Louisiana, shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Daigle, the south side of the building was engulfed in flames, and more than 40 firefighters from multiple towns worked to contain the blaze. Crews later searched the third-floor attic to ensure all the flames were out before investigating what caused the fire.

He said the home’s construction may have helped reduce the overall damage.

“The good thing is that the home was built in different phases. The south wing is different from the center of the home, which may allow a lot of preservation in the center part of Nottoway,” Daigle said, per WRBZ.

Nottoway employees discovered the fire, but no one was injured.