On July 16, The Black Panther apartment complex held its grand opening ceremony to celebrate its completion, according to NBC Bay Area. The idea and fundraising came from Oakland-based real estate developer and former Black Panther Party Chairman Elaine Brown, who helped obtain the $80 million required to fund the project.

“This street was very well-known. Black people developed and put a lot of energy into this part of Oakland. It’s a disgrace what has happened to it,” the 80-year-old activist shared with Oaklandside back in January.