An Oakland rapper was shot and killed over the weekend following a meet and greet at the grand opening of a new beauty supply store.
Tan DaGod, born Alliauna Green, was an up-and-coming rapper with 20,000 Instagram followers. Well-known in her community, she was invited by the new owner of Glamor Beauty Supply to appear at the event on Saturday, ABC 7 and KTVU reported.
He told KTVU that the rapper advocated for Black-owned businesses and wanted her involved in the festivities. She agreed to promote the grand opening and participate in a meet and greet with fans. However, things turned after the 27-year-old rapper had an altercation around 5 p.m. with an unidentified person.
View this post on Instagram
Several witnesses at the scene recounted what happened afterward.
“She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting,” Sul Cho, who works at a nearby Korean barbecue restaurant, told KTVU, adding, “Everybody like ducked and hid behind the cars.”
A worker of a neighboring doughnut shop described the incident, noting that people rushed to take cover in his establishment as gunfire broke out.
“I think the rapper was screaming, ‘I’m hit, I’m hit,’ and she was just laying on the ground until medics came,” they said.
The rapper reportedly collapsed outside the gate as the gunmen fled. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, per ABC 7. A second person was also shot but is expected to recover from their injuries.
Friends of the rapper believe she was specifically targeted, a belief supported by witness statements.
“He was targeting her only, cause I saw it,” Cho told KTVU. “He wasn’t shooting at everybody, he was just shooting at her.”
Rapper Mistah F.A.B. spoke highly of the musician, calling her a little sister to him. He also shared a post on Instagram, saying he will “always remember her as a hustling go-getter with a world of ambition, drive and courage and a heart big as Texas!!!”
Additionally, he said he was initially supposed to appear at the grand opening, but his schedule changed.
“God had other plans,” he said.
Oakland police are investigating the incident.