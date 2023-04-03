Tan DaGod, born Alliauna Green, was an up-and-coming rapper with 20,000 Instagram followers. Well-known in her community, she was invited by the new owner of Glamor Beauty Supply to appear at the event on Saturday, ABC 7 and KTVU reported.

He told KTVU that the rapper advocated for Black-owned businesses and wanted her involved in the festivities. She agreed to promote the grand opening and participate in a meet and greet with fans. However, things turned after the 27-year-old rapper had an altercation around 5 p.m. with an unidentified person.

Several witnesses at the scene recounted what happened afterward.