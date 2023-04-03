The deep-sea creature, known as a “doomsday fish,” was spotted swimming along the waters of Playa El Quemado in Baja California Sur on Feb. 9, according to news and intelligence agency Storyful.

The unusual citing was captured in a video by Robert Hayes, who showed the sliver-colored fish moving around in the shallow parts of the water before directing it back to the ocean.

‘Nobody is gonna believe this ‘

“That’s an oarfish. Holy s**t, they’ve almost never been seen live,” one man said in the clip.

“Nobody’s gonna believe this,” the man is heard saying as another guides it back to the water, with one of the beachgoers taking a photo of him with it. “The first one I saw was 24 feet long. They’ve been found up to 30 feet.”