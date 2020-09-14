In the week since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, she has amassed endorsements from nearly every Democratic official and scorn from the Trump campaign. Now, Harris lands a new major endorsement even as Trump appears shaken by the prospect of going up against the vice president.
‘This is going to be historic’
Former President Barack Obama shared a recording from “earlier this week” on social media of Kamala Harris receiving a phone call from the Obamas in which they endorse her candidacy for president.
“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, ‘I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama said on the call. “This is going to be historic.”
The 44th president said, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”
Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024
The endorsement ended a week of speculation concerning Obama, who had not publicly backed Harris’ campaign even though she was endorsed by others such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Reports have now emerged that Obama had spoken to Harris multiple times this week and expressed his support privately before Friday’s public announcement. One report said the former president didn’t want to overshadow other moments, such as Biden’s withdrawal on Sunday or his televised address on Wednesday explaining his decision to drop out of the race.
Harris calls out Trump for backing out of debate
With Harris as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the Trump campaign appears hesitant to take on the vice president, backing out of the next presidential debate. On Thursday, Trump’s team released a statement blaming “the continued political chaos” within the Democratic Party, “general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.” In other words, Trump appears to be backing out of the second presidential debate and trying to paint a false picture of disunity within the Democratic Party.
This year’s first debate proved disastrous for Biden, setting off a wave of Democratic criticism that ultimately led to him dropping out of the race. A second debate had been confirmed for Sept. 10, and Trump had previously said on social media he was ready to debate “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE.”
Harris criticized Trump for “backpedaling” on the debate and declared that “voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage.”
VP: Trump agreed upon September 10 debate. It now appears he is backpedaling, but I'm ready and I think the voters deserve to see this split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I'm ready, let's go. pic.twitter.com/ys43ssm748
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2024
Harris mocked Trump for trying to get out of debating her, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”
What happened to “any time, any place”? https://t.co/HlR6UmlZxx
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024
The Obamas’ endorsement and Trump’s ducking of the next debate represent signs that Harris is continuing to gain steam as the presumptive Democratic nominee. With her poised to become the official nominee next month, we will likely see more public support from the Obamas and more pressure on Trump to debate his new opponent.