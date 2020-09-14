Former President Barack Obama shared a recording from “earlier this week” on social media of Kamala Harris receiving a phone call from the Obamas in which they endorse her candidacy for president.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, ‘I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama said on the call. “This is going to be historic.”

The 44th president said, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

The endorsement ended a week of speculation concerning Obama, who had not publicly backed Harris’ campaign even though she was endorsed by others such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Reports have now emerged that Obama had spoken to Harris multiple times this week and expressed his support privately before Friday’s public announcement. One report said the former president didn’t want to overshadow other moments, such as Biden’s withdrawal on Sunday or his televised address on Wednesday explaining his decision to drop out of the race.