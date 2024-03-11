“Justice can mean different things to different people.” These are the words that conclude the trailer for Netflix’s latest four-part docu-series American Manhunt: OJ Simpson, which follows the murder trial the Heisman Trophy winner faced back in 1995. For many Americans of a certain age, the OJ Simpson trial was the largest media circus of all time, as evidenced by the affair earning the nickname “the trial of the century.” Now, 30 years later, it seems that nobody involved in the murder case has been able to come away unscathed, prompting some to claim that affiliated parties have been vexed by the “OJ Simpson curse.” American Manhunt explores this concept in explicit detail, showcasing the stranglehold that the trial had over the media, the tarnished reputations left behind in the wake of the politicized event, and the ultimate impact it had over OJ’s legacy until his death in April 2024.

There’s a lot of information to parse through even decades after the horrific double homicide took place, including how OJ Simpson spent his final days. This may all come as a shock to younger audiences especially, who weren’t around or aware of the news when the trial took place. Whether you’re overwhelmed by the volume of information in American Manhunt, or still considering watching the show, you may find it helpful to take a quick crash course in the who, why and what of the massive trial. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the OJ Simpson curse, and each of the afflicted parties. With no further preamble let’s dive right in, and see what we can unpack about the trial of the century.

Why Was the OJ Simpson Case Significant?

There are multiple books, documentaries and dramatizations that unpack the fine details of OJ’s historic trial. The easiest answer as to why his murder wrap was such a culture-shifting moment however, is in how Simpson’s experience in the courtroom ignited racial tensions across the United States. For those that don’t know, Simpson stood accused of the gruesome stabbing murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Prosecutors on the case submitted a host of forensic evidence suggesting OJ’s guilt, leading to a nearly universal acceptance from the general public that the former football champion was guilty. Despite the mountain of evidence, the jury acquitted Simpson on all counts after less than a single day of deliberation. This verdict shocked the nation, and created critical divides in the discussion of racial equality within the United States.

No matter how you view Simpson’s involvement in the case, it cannot be denied that the LAPD attempted to frame him with planted evidence and testimonies laced with perjury. This exacerbated an existing sentiment that the police force was rife with racial misconduct, as the trial took place just a short time after the infamous beating of Rodney King and ensuing protests. Some viewed OJ Simpson’s trial as a miscarriage of justice, while others saw it as something of a rare win for the Black community against a tyrannical police gang who had exerted countless instances of unchecked barbarity against the general public. Even if you believe that OJ was responsible for the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman, the LAPD’s noted misconduct cast a shadow of a doubt over his involvement, resulting in the controversial verdict.

Was the NFL Star Really Cursed?

Once the trial concluded, many Americans felt that OJ had skirted the consequences of his actions and gotten away with murder. The former Buffalo Bills running back was even found liable for the deaths in a civil suit just two years after the criminal trial concluded. Any way you slice it, OJ’s legacy was entirely tarnished, and he became known more for his alleged crimes than he ever was for his football or screen acting careers. In modern slang, OJ Simpson’s name is interchangeable with discussions of violent murderers, eliminating all of the San Francisco native’s hard work throughout the years. To make matters worse, his successful bid of innocence in the criminal trial put OJ under a national microscope, resulting in a myriad of arrests and controversies for the remainder of his life.

Simpson’s arrests after the landmark trial included a 2001 road rage incident, an investigation into narcotics possession, suspicion of money laundering, misdemeanor speeding incidents and even a satellite piracy case in 2004. The most prominent legal issue in the latter half of his life was a 2007 robbery which saw him convicted of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident stemmed from the embattled star’s apparent involvement in a scheme to break into a hotel room and retrieve items that had previously been stolen from him. He was sentenced to a staggering 33 years in prison by an all-white jury, leaving many Americans to feel as though the conviction was more of a farcical showing of force than a genuine stroke of the law. Simpson ultimately served fewer than ten years in a correctional center before being released on strict parole conditions, though his health and quality of life were never the same after his incarceration.

When Did OJ Simpson Die?

In May 2023, OJ Simpson confirmed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, just two years after his parole conditions had finally concluded. Despite his grim diagnosis, the footballer-turned-felon seemed optimistic that he would beat the odds, as American Manhunt director Floyd Russ outlines in the doc. “If you remember he said he was fine,” Russ explains, describing Simpson’s comments just days before his April 2024 demise. “So I always joke that he lied to us until the day he died, basically.” Simpson was 76 years old at the time of his death, and the news of his passing was met with mixed responses from sports organizations all across the nation. Neither of his professional NFL franchises issued any official statement on his passing, nor did his alma mater of USC.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith may have summed up OJ’s legacy best. During an appearance on ESPN‘s Sports Center, Smith explained that OJ was, “One of the greatest athletes we’ve ever seen. A Heisman trophy winner out of USC in 1968 and a lead running back for the national football league for many years. A voice on Monday night football… but all of that tainted forever and smeared by charges of being a double murderer, regardless of the fact he was acquitted… Any time the name OJ Simpson comes up, the first thing that’s going to come to your mind is the murder case.”

Who Else Suffered From the Alleged OJ Curse?

As stated, OJ Simpson wasn’t the only public figure whose likeness was tarnished by his association to the trial. For starters, Floyd Russ outlines in American Manhunt how the Simpson, Goldman and Brown families were also impacted in ways that would change the course of their lives forever more. The accused killer famously enlisted the help of a dream team of lawyers to help argue his innocence, each of whom have since become infamous for their role in the landmark case as well. Deputy DA Chris Darden and lead prosecutor Marsha Clark each had their political ambitions destroyed by their proximity to the trial, while others like Robert Kardashian and Johnnie Cochran died young in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

Other members of the dream team including Alan Dershowitz, F Lee Bailey and Robert Shapiro have seen their careers turn to dust in their hands, while outlets such as Saturday Night Live have continually painted them as the laughing stock of the justice system. To learn more about those impacted by the trial and the cultural fallout thereafter, be sure to check out the full American Manhunt: OJ Simpson docu-series on Netflix.