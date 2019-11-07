Former NBA player Oliver “The Big O” Miller has died.

According to The Associated Press, the 6-foot-9, over 300-pound center was 54.

Miller’s death was announced by many of his former teams as well as the National Basketball Retired Players Association, though a cause of death has not been shared with the public. However, news of his passing comes almost a month after Miller shared a tribute video posted by the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team he played with from 1988 to 1992, that confirmed he was battling cancer.

Miller’s former teams remember his talent and contributions

Miller’s former teams have taken to social media to remember him.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller,” the Razorbacks wrote in a social media post. “A key member of the 1990 Final Four team, an SWC Hall of Famer, a first round NBA draft pick and a true embodiment of the Razorback spirit. We love you Big O. Our thoughts are with his family,” alongside razorback and heart emoji and an in memoriam image.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors held a moment of silence for Miller during a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team also shared a tribute to Miller on social media.

“The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller, who spent three seasons with our organization. He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family,” the team wrote with a rest-in-power image.

Miller played professional basketball stateside and abroad

Miller was a standout player at Arkansas, averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds throughout his four seasons with the team. He was pivotal in taking the 1989-90 Razorbacks team to the Final Four. Even though the team lost to Duke, Miller’s efforts earned him the Southwest Conference Player of the Year Award in 1991.

In 1992, Miller was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1992. He was the No. 22 overall pick. While with the Suns, Miller averaged 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He also played for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miller also took his basketball talents overseas to Europe. He played in the Continental Basketball Association, the United States Basketball League and the Harlem Globetrotters.