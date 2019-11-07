Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptege is in critical condition following a gasoline attack by her boyfriend in Kenya. According to People, the Ugandan athlete sustained burns on more than 75% of her body after her boyfriend, Nickson Ndiema, allegedly doused her in petrol and set her on fire in Trans Nzoia County in western Kenya on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said the attack happened amid an altercation between Cheptegei and Ndiema.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” he told the press, according to BBC News. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

Ndiema was also injured in the fire, sustaining several serious burns. The couple were put out by neighbors, and they were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, a nearby city, for treatment.

A report filed by local police, which was obtained by the Associated Press, notes the pair were heard arguing over land that their home was built on before the attack.

“[Ndiema] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2 p.m. on Sunday while the wife and the children were in church,” Kosiom told The Standard. “Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.”

He also told the outlet that items, including a “a five-liter jerrican” of Dickson’s and “a burned mobile phone believed to be for Rebecca” were taken for forensic analysis.

The incident is undergoing investigation, People reported.

Cheptegei participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics in August, finishing in 44th place during the marathon event. The 33-year-old moved to Kenya from Uganda after buying land in the area for training purposes. Prior to the Olympics, Cheptegei won gold in 2022 at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.