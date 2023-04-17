Track and field star Grant Holloway is living proof that good things come to those who wait… and keep their eyes on the prize.

During the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Holloway finished in 12.99 seconds — earning him his first-ever gold medal. Holloway, who is 26 years old, beat teammate Daniel Roberts and Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell, who took home silver and bronze, respectively.

GOLD FOR GRANT 😤

@Flaamingoo_ is an Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles!

Daniel Roberts gets his first Olympic medal in the 110m hurdles!

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Holloway took home silver in the same event, clocking in at 12.99 seconds — a major feat as it was his first Olympic medal but still a disappointment for the then-22-year-old athlete, who had his heart set on gold. Like a true athlete, redemption was top of mind.

“You guys think about Tokyo a lot, but we’re in Paris,” Holloway said in an interview with The Washington Post leading up to the big day. “I’m looking forward to continuing to show the great form that I’m in. … Everybody is talking about a world record. If it comes, it comes. The first thing we have to take care of is winning.”

Ahead of the games, Holloway opened up about his journey to the Paris Olympics.

“This is the most confident I’ve been going into a major. You know, the last three world championships or five world championships have been great. I think this one is just going to be a little bit different just because I am a little bit more experienced,” he told WAVY. “I understand the meaning of what it actually means to hurdle 110.”

He added, “It doesn’t matter what time I run, just make sure I get to the finish line before everyone else.”

Holloway, whose nickname is “The Flamingo,” attended the University of Florida, where he earned a whopping eight NCAA titles with the Gators.