The Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at Southern University has been expelled after facing hazing allegations. The fraternity came under fire when Southern University student Caleb Wilson died in a hazing incident earlier in February. Per WFAA,, school officials determined that the chapter violated the student code of conduct when its members engaged in hazing.

Who is charged in the death of Caleb Wilson at Southern University?

Caleb McCray, a 23-year-old student, is charged in connection with Wilson’s death, accused of criminal hazing and manslaughter. According to WFAA, witnesses told police that Wilson was one of nine pledges who attended a meeting with Omega Psi Phi fraternity on Feb. 26. The pledges allegedly stood in line and took punches from at least three fraternity members who were wearing boxing gloves. McCray, one of the three members, punched Wilson in the chest four times, witnesses said.

Wilson collapsed and appeared to have a seizure as he urinated on himself, the police affidavit stated. The 20-year-old student, who was taken to the hospital by his peers, had a small bruise on the right side of his chest, the autopsy determined.

What did Omega Psi Phi say about Caleb Wilson’s death?

In a statement released shortly after Wilson’s death, Omega Psi Phi said, “His loss is deeply felt and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.”

Ricky L. Lewis, Grand Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., said in the statement that Wilson “was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin.”

“He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life,” Lewis said.

Omega Psi Phi, which was founded in 1911, stood as a historically Black fraternity at Southern University for decades. Now, however, Omega Psi Phi is no longer recognized on campus. The school has revoked the fraternity’s privileges and determined that all of its physical markers, including benches and monuments, will be removed from campus.