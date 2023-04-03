The line brothers were both part of Howard University’s Class of 1961 and crossed Omega Psi Phi on April 9, 1960. Up until recently, they hadn’t met in person in over six decades.

“My father and Charles have been in loose email contact over the years,” Byron Merritt, Frank Merritt Jr.’s son said in an interview with Watch The Yard. “But they haven’t seen each other in 65 years.”