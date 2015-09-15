Blavity can exclusively report that an upcoming graphic novel has been set on Opal Lee, aka the Grandmother of Juneteenth.

The news of the book, First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth, was announced by Oni Press on Tuesday

The novel is from journalist, producer, and author Angélique Roché and artists Alvin Epps, Bex Glendining and Millicent Monroe. Each artist chronicles “a different interlocking chapter in Ms. Lee’s own arduous life alongside the true struggles and travails of the millions of Black Americans who lived the reality of the first Juneteenth celebrations at the close of the Civil War in 1865 and the aftermath that would follow their children for generations to come.”

Per the official description, “From the 1860s to Ms. Opal’s childhood home and onward through her years as a teacher to receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024, First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth seeks to give readers an insight into the history behind one of the most recognized figures in the creation of America’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth.”

It continues, “Born in 1926, Opal Lee grew up in a racially divided America and dedicated her life to overcoming the obstacles presented therein. A lifelong educator, Ms. Opal has been a community activist all her life, and would join the movement to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth not just as a holiday, but as a symbol of comprehensive freedom for all people.”

What Angélique Roché and more say about the upcoming novel

“It doesn’t take much to see that the great-granddaughter of a runaway slave, born into Jim Crow and segregation, taught through integration and grew to be the grandmother of Juneteenth, has a story that needs to be told,” said Roché. “All too often, the stories of African Americans and our communities are filled with devastating gaps and missing moments, from the ordinary to the extraordinary. The story of Ms. Opal Lee fills those gaps, highlighting everyday struggles and the critical moments between emancipation – that first freedom – and the hard-fought freedoms won since. From a farm in Texarkana, Arkansas, to the White House, Ms. Opal’s life represents not just the power of one person but the collective strength of our movements.

“While Ms Opal is known as a champion for Juneteenth and what it stands for, her lifetime commitment to service touches every aspect of her life,” added Roché. “From motherhood to the classroom, serving as a deaconess in her church, starting and maintaining a community food bank, breaking ground on an urban farm, providing educational scholarships, and creating opportunities for affordable housing, Ms. Opal shows how we can move mountains in the pursuit of ensuring freedom for all people, one step at a time.”

“We’re honored to bring Opal Lee’s extraordinary story to life for a new generation through the creative vision of Angélique Roché, Alvin Epps, Bex Glendining, and Millicent Monroe,” said Polarity CEO David Steward II. “‘First Freedom’ illustrates how one voice can inspire meaningful change, chronicling Opal’s journey from grassroots activism to national recognition, elevating Juneteenth beyond a historical milestone. The graphic novel serves as a powerful testament to resilience, justice, and freedom—a narrative that embodies the values we aspire to share with our Oni readers.”

When does the novel come out?

First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth comes out in February 2026 from Oni Press.