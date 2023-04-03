On Aug. 20, two lawyers representing Big Boi and André 3000 argued that the name ATLiens (which is a combination of “aliens” and the rappers’ hometown of Atlanta) is a novel term and that the EDM artists are causing confusion by using it.

“The word ATLiens was invented by OutKast,” the collective said in their lawsuit, according to Billboard. “Before OutKast created it, it was not used in the cultural lexicon and did not exist. Defendant’s use of the ATLiens mark is likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake or to deceive the public.”