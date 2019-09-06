ParkMobile, the parking app used by millions of drivers, has agreed to a $32.8 million settlement after being named in a data breach lawsuit in 2021. According to Newsweek, the payments will be disbursed to about 21 million people who filed the class action lawsuit, saying their personal information was exposed after using the parking app.

“ParkMobile has reached a settlement of a class action lawsuit concerning a data breach that occurred in March 2021,” the company told Newsweek. “Our decision to settle the case enables us to focus on the ongoing protection of our customers’ information and to continue enhancing our services.”