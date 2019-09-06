ParkMobile, the parking app used by millions of drivers, has agreed to a $32.8 million settlement after being named in a data breach lawsuit in 2021. According to Newsweek, the payments will be disbursed to about 21 million people who filed the class action lawsuit, saying their personal information was exposed after using the parking app.
“ParkMobile has reached a settlement of a class action lawsuit concerning a data breach that occurred in March 2021,” the company told Newsweek. “Our decision to settle the case enables us to focus on the ongoing protection of our customers’ information and to continue enhancing our services.”
Eligible claimants have until March 5 to file a claim for payment. ParkMobile said it has sent notifications to people who are eligible for the payment. Each member of the settlement can receive a payment of up to $25. To claim the payments, members can fill out the forms found on the settlement website. They can also request a form via mail by calling 1-866-944-4062 or by sending an email to [email protected].
People who don’t sign up for the cash payment will instead receive a $1 credit for ParkMobile. The final disbursements of the settlement will be determined after a hearing, which is scheduled for March 13.
In the lawsuit against ParkMobile, plaintiffs said their personal information that was affected by the data breach included email addresses, phone numbers, license plate numbers and passwords.
“The parking app failed to implement reasonable cybersecurity measures that could prevent the 2021 data breach,” the class action lawsuit stated, per Top Class Actions.
Christopher E. Roberts, Butsch Roberts & Associates LLC’s class action attorney, said data breach is an increasingly concerning issue.
“This is a significant settlement in the world of data breach class actions… yet another wake up call to businesses that they ensure the safeguarding of consumer data,” Roberts told Newsweek.