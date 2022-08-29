In a four-year span, Grayson held six different roles due to a history of complaints marked by disciplinary and legal issues. Rep. Justin Slaughter, a Chicago Democrat, is responsible for pushing legislation to take more responsibility during the hiring phase by mandating full disclosure of officers’ records from previous departments..

“My heart is heavy today,” said Massey’s dad, James Wilburn, who supports Slaughter and Springfield Democratic state Sen. Doris Turner for their legislation to limit the amount of “frequent flyers who go from one department to another” to ensure that “no one else would have to feel the kind of hurt that we are feeling today.”