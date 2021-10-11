The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler debacle has continued to rage on. Pat Riley has been at the center of the vitriol spewed. As President of Basketball Operations, the onus is on him to decide who gets contract extensions and who doesn’t. Pat Riley knew from this past off-season that he wanted to see more play from Butler before making such a decision. Part of Butler’s gripes is that he much rather had his contract dealings settled before the start of this season. Riley continues to stand his ground, and I agree with him.

I have had some issues understanding why current day NBA players aren’t honoring the totality of their contracts. The NBA has acquiesced in a myriad of ways to NBA players throughout the years, and rightfully so. Less back to back games? Adam Silver delivers it. More credence given to “load management”? Adam Silver once again delivers it. Somewhat known as a player’s commissioner, Silver has been more than fair through his tenure for NBA players. But with all these amenities in place, it still doesn’t seem to be enough. With player empowerment being something that has become spotlighted since LeBron’s “decision,” this has been one of the more ugly examples of it.

Recently, Butler wore a No. 45 Jordan Jersey. He even went as far as to release a faxed letter, reminiscent of Jordan’s return to basketball stating “I’m back.” Butler is seemingly having a ball with all of this in the hopes that he will be moved to a team of his preference. But I believe the former all-star hasn’t put into perspective what his market value is. Riley and the Miami Heat certainly are keeping that detail top of mind.

What’s ironic in all of this is that Jimmy Butler could pick up a player option for $52.4 million. That option would be honored by the Heat. But this is how bad Jimmy wants to go. he is seeking a longer contract even with his recent injury, and missed games to his name over the last few seasons. Ideally, “Jimmy Buckets” would be dealt quickly. That’s what his camp would want. But Riley has to look at things through a business lens. And for the aforementioned reasons, teams are either reluctant to take Butler on or want a whole haul for him. It puts the Heat in a weird spot.

So having said all of that, I would be quite fine in letting Butler play out his contract. He can leave in free agency, or we can get a deal for him in a sign and trade in the off-season. But with Butler’s history of leaving teams in brash fashion, I wouldn’t be quick to quell to his demands. The Heat still pay this man, even with all of this racket. I understand that I may be in the minority, siding with the establishment. But in my opinion, Butler has bit enough hands that have fed him, it might be time for him just to sit tight.