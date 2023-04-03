In 2022, PBS announced it had created a DEI office and hired staff such as DEI head Cecilia Loving and director Gina Leow. The company also set up employee resource groups and DEI advocates and companies to support the initiative, according to The Hollywood Reporter. PBS said 44% of its workforce were BIPOC at the time.

In late January, the Federal Communications Commission launched an investigation into PBS and NPR, who both receive funding from the federal government, over their alleged “airing of commercials.” The move was spearheaded by chair Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump.

“I am concerned that NPR and PBS broadcasts could be violating federal law by airing commercials,” Carr wrote in a letter, according to The New York Times. “In particular, it is possible that NPR and PBS member stations are broadcasting underwriting announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements.”