PBS has confirmed it closed its diversity, equity and inclusion office in order to comply with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order. All employees of the unit are reportedly being laid off. The broadcaster noted it will continue to “reflect all of America.”
“In order to best ensure we are in compliance with the President’s executive order around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion we have closed our DEI office,” a PBS spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The staff members who served in that office are leaving PBS. We will continue to adhere to our mission and values. PBS will continue to reflect all of America and remain a welcoming place for everyone.” The Hollywood Reporter also noted that
The news comes as Trump signed an executive order to cut DEI initiatives at federal agencies and encourage private entities to follow suit.
In 2022, PBS announced it had created a DEI office and hired staff such as DEI head Cecilia Loving and director Gina Leow. The company also set up employee resource groups and DEI advocates and companies to support the initiative, according to The Hollywood Reporter. PBS said 44% of its workforce were BIPOC at the time.
In late January, the Federal Communications Commission launched an investigation into PBS and NPR, who both receive funding from the federal government, over their alleged “airing of commercials.” The move was spearheaded by chair Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump.
“I am concerned that NPR and PBS broadcasts could be violating federal law by airing commercials,” Carr wrote in a letter, according to The New York Times. “In particular, it is possible that NPR and PBS member stations are broadcasting underwriting announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements.”
Shortly after, NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher told The Hill that the outlet’s programming “complies with federal regulations, including the FCC guidelines on underwriting messages for noncommercial educational broadcasters, and Member stations are expected to be in compliance as well.”
“We are confident any review of our programming and underwriting practices will confirm NPR’s adherence to these rules,” she said. “We have worked for decades with the FCC in support of noncommercial educational broadcasters who provide essential information, educational programming, and emergency alerts to local communities across the United States.”