Rutgers University has canceled an HBCU conference amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to push back against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within education and the workplace. Scheduled for Jan. 30, the event was organized by the university’s Center for Minority Serving Institutions.
“We were very excited to bring the HBCUs and Registered Apprenticeship Mini-Conference to you next week,” an email addressed to individuals who registered to the event read, according to Inside Higher Ed. “Unfortunately, due to President Trump’s Executive Orders … we have been asked to cease all work under the auspices of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility HUB at Jobs for the Future, which the U.S. Department of Labor funds.”
The Center was asked to cease all operations related to D.E.I. and Accessibility HUB at Jobs for the Future, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to NJ.com. Several offices at Rutgers reportedly received stop-work orders for federally funded grant activities related to D.E.I.
Most of the panelists scheduled to speak at the HBCU conference had to withdraw under executive orders directing federal agencies to put federal employees related to D.E.I. on leave.
“The Department removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports, and training materials that include mentions of DEI from its outward-facing communication channels [and] put employees charged with leading DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave,” officials said, according to Black Enterprise. “These actions are in line with President Trump’s ongoing commitment to end illegal discrimination and wasteful spending across the federal government. They are the first step in reorienting the agency toward prioritizing meaningful learning ahead of divisive ideology in our schools.”
Despite the news, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said the school remains “committed to building an inclusive community,” per Black Enterprise.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who are both running for New Jersey governor, have criticized the university’s decision to align with Trump’s policies.
“The capitulation continues. These ill-conceived moves are pushing American higher education backwards. We must fight back,” the American Association of University Professors wrote on X., formerly Twitter.