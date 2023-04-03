“We were very excited to bring the HBCUs and Registered Apprenticeship Mini-Conference to you next week,” an email addressed to individuals who registered to the event read, according to Inside Higher Ed. “Unfortunately, due to President Trump’s Executive Orders … we have been asked to cease all work under the auspices of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility HUB at Jobs for the Future, which the U.S. Department of Labor funds.”

The Center was asked to cease all operations related to D.E.I. and Accessibility HUB at Jobs for the Future, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to NJ.com. Several offices at Rutgers reportedly received stop-work orders for federally funded grant activities related to D.E.I.